PIDX International 2019 US Fall Conference

The PIDX 2019 US Fall conference is a gathering of Energy industry leaders and technology experts with a strong interest in the rapid development and interoperability of tools and concepts (such as artificial intelligence, robotics automation, industrial IoT) and the development of standards to ensure that data can be rapidly exchanged in a common format.

The conference theme is "Digital Automation in Action." The technical program will include panelists and speakers as they share real use cases and bring forward knowledge and methods for successful execution of digital automation in the Energy industry. Join the discussion, grow your network, and register today!