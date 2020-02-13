PFPNet Seminar

Hotel ZaZa 9787 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024

Join your colleagues at the PFPNet Fireproofing Seminar to discuss current fireproofing practices, specifications, and standards for Owners, Engineers, Contractors, and Manufacturers in the Hydrocarbon and Downstream sectors. PFPNet is coordinating with the Process Industry Practices (PIP) organization to develop guidance and specifications for fireproofing and Passive Fire Protection (PFP) that meet industry needs. Register now at no cost to you to participate as a leader in shaping the future of fireproofing.

Workshops will provide a forum for attendees to address what is needed to aid the industry on all matters associated with hydrocarbon/industrial PFP, including:

  • Specialized workshops for Owners, Engineers, Contractors, and Manufacturers
  • Update on current PFPNet guidance documents and training courses
  • Technical session on cryogenic spill protection and blast resistance of fireproofing
  • Integrity management of old fireproofing systems

