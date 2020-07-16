× Expand Petrochemical Development Virtual 2020 Petrochemical Development Virtual 2020

With the US and other major economies beginning to take tentative steps out of total lockdown, the petrochemical industry is trying to unpick the short and long term impact on existing and planned projects and operations.

On July 16-17 Reuters Events: Petrochemical Development Virtual 2020 will be addressing the most pressing questions facing the community at present, including: impact of covid-19, economic outlook, sustainability, digitalization and workforce development. With the entire global community facing similar questions we have decided to use our virtual event format as an opportunity to open the discussion across the US and beyond. To help serve our community during these uncertain times we are also making registration for this online event completely complimentary. So we would encourage you to join us as the global petrochemical community comes together to forge the future of the industry.