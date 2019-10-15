Petrochem Christian Fellowship Monthly Prayer Breakfast

to Google Calendar - Petrochem Christian Fellowship Monthly Prayer Breakfast - 2019-10-15 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Petrochem Christian Fellowship Monthly Prayer Breakfast - 2019-10-15 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Petrochem Christian Fellowship Monthly Prayer Breakfast - 2019-10-15 07:00:00 iCalendar - Petrochem Christian Fellowship Monthly Prayer Breakfast - 2019-10-15 07:00:00

Economic Alliance Houston Port Region 203 Ivy Ave., City of Deer Park, Texas 77536

SPACE IS LIMITED - Please Register, SHARE, and bring a friend!

Doors open a little before 7:00am to allow people to eat/socialize. Intro/share brief scripture message around 7:10. Allow people to break into smaller prayer groups around 7:30. Close in prayer around 7:40. Breakfast is FREE and prayer sheets will be provided so people can write their prayer request and then just pass it to the person to their right to lift the request up. Short and simple.

Info

Economic Alliance Houston Port Region 203 Ivy Ave., City of Deer Park, Texas 77536 View Map
BIC Events
Networking
8323269568
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Petrochem Christian Fellowship Monthly Prayer Breakfast - 2019-10-15 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Petrochem Christian Fellowship Monthly Prayer Breakfast - 2019-10-15 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Petrochem Christian Fellowship Monthly Prayer Breakfast - 2019-10-15 07:00:00 iCalendar - Petrochem Christian Fellowship Monthly Prayer Breakfast - 2019-10-15 07:00:00

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting