PAH Fall Golf Tournament

Kingwood Country Club 1700 Lake Kingwood Trail, Kingwood, Texas 77339

Tournament Schedule:

Morning Flight Registration Begins – 6:15 am

Morning Flight Tee Time – 7:00 am 

Award Ceremony and Raffle to follow

Afternoon Flight Registration Begins – 11:30am

Afternoon Flight Tee Time – 1:00 pm

Award Ceremony and Raffle to follow

PAH would like to extend a huge thanks to Sunland Construction, WHC Energy Services, MPG Pipeline Contractors, and N-SPEC Pipeline Services for their support at the Platinum level for this tournament!!

All registrations will come on a first come first served basis.

If you have any questions please feel free to give me a call.

See you on the course!

Golf Tournament
