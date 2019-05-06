This conference is open to Association members and non members alike. We have attendees across all professional demographics as safety affects everyone. The course offerings from OSHA, TEEX, Gulf Coast Safety Institute, as well as the wide variety of industry peer taught courses, makes this safety conference stand out among others. As this conference is hosted by a volunteer organization dedicated to safety education in the workplace, they are able to keep costs low for everyone... including the exhibitors.
OSHA Region VI VPPPA Annual Safety & Health Conference
Oklahoma City, OK Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
