2026 OSHA Region VI VPPPA Annual Safety & Health Conference

Join the Region VI VPPPA Annual Safety & Health Conference May 18–21, 2026 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, AR to learn safety best practices, attend workshops, and network with industry safety professionals.

Presented by the Region VI Voluntary Protection Program Participants’ Association, this annual safety and health conference features OSHA-related workshops, peer-taught sessions, an exhibit hall, networking opportunities, and best-practice exchange for safety professionals.

When: May 18, 2026 – May 21, 2026, (Typical workshop and conference hours; see official agenda for detailed schedule.)

Where: Statehouse Convention Center, 101 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72201, USA