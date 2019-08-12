OSHA’s Safe + Sound Week

This Aug. 12-18, OSHA will hold its annual Safe + Sound Week, a nationwide event to celebrate the successes of businesses that have implemented safety and health programs in the workplace.

Throughout the year, businesses show their commitment to safety by focusing on management leadership, worker participation, and a systematic approach to finding and fixing hazards in workplaces. Each August, OSHA invites them to celebrate their safety successes and efforts to be #SafeAndSoundAtWork. Safe workplaces are sound businesses.

Successful safety and health programs can proactively identify and manage workplace hazards before they cause injury or illness, improving sustainability and the bottom line. Participating in Safe + Sound Week can help get your program started or energize an existing one.

Initiating a safety and health program doesn't have to be complicated or require outside consultants; there are some simple, do-it-yourself steps to get started. Organizations of any size or in any industry looking for an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to safety for workers, customers, the public or supply chain partners should participate in Safe + Sound Week.

Organizations will be able to provide feedback about their participation in Safe + Sound Week and download materials, including a certificate of recognition and a participant web badge, following the event.

For more information, visit www. osha.gov/safeandsoundweek.

