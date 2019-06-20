Oilfield Helping Hands to host Saltwater Fishing Tournament

Oilfield Helping Hands (OHH), a nonprofit charitable organization comprised of volunteers devoted to providing assistance to oilfield workers in financial crisis, will be hosting its 15th Annual Saltwater Fishing Tournament on June 20 - 21, 2019, at Port O’Connor Community Center in Port O’Connor, Texas.

The two-day event will begin on Thursday, June 20 with registration, dinner and an opening ceremony and will conclude on Friday, June 21 with a day of fishing followed by an awards ceremony.

Bill Markus, OHH president, said, “Our Saltwater Fishing Tournament is an opportunity to have fun fishing, while helping a great cause. By participating or sponsoring the event, you can play a role in helping oil and gas families in financial need. This year, we are offering fantastic grand door prizes! Sign up, sponsor and come out to this fun event!”

Registration is available online and walk-up registration will be available on June 20. For more information regarding sponsorship, donations, volunteering and tournament rules, visit the website here.

For additional requests, contact chairman Gene Pate at 713-962-3334 or gpate@oilpatchgroup.com; or director George Hanst at 713-594-7766 or ghanst@aol.com.