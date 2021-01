× Expand unknown OCI Houston East's December 2020 Luncheon

Come join Oilfield Connections International- Houston East's first luncheon of 2021. We will be networking, announcing our charity, and have keynote speaker Cherrie McBurney provide some motivation for the New Year. Members receive a $5 discount off of lunch. Register here: https://www.oilfieldconnections.net/event-details/houston-east-facilities-oci-lunch-4