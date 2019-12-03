Back for the 5th consecutive year, the Oil & Gas Supply Chain and Procurement Summit will again explore how oil and gas companies can respond to the improving market sentiment and new technology offerings by sharing best practices strategies for streamlining processes, increasing efficiency and sustainability, and achieving business value.

In 2018, over 150 attendees again heard from some of the world’s leading oil and gas supply chain leaders, and gained valuable insights to get a competitive edge in 2019.

In 2019, Oil and gas supply chain and procurement specialists will present in-depth case studies on how to:

Utilize blockchain technology

Maintain and plan sustainable cost structures

Consolidate resources and create synergies with internal and external partners

Utilize the Internet of Things (IoT) to help optimize and streamline processes

Reshape the workforce skill-sets and retention strategies to meet business objectives

And more!