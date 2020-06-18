5th Annual U.S. Offshore Wind 2020 Conference and Exhibition

× Expand New Energy Update 5th Annual US Offshore Wind 2020 Conference and Exhibition, Boston, MA, USA

USOW20 is officially the No.1 networking hub for businesses that are looking to invest, find partners or secure contracts in upcoming US offshore wind projects.

With 2000+ attendees, the event will give you unprecedented access to decision-makers from every major developer, investor, EPCI contractor, supplier, manufacturer, and key stakeholder.

Join a multitude of networking and social events; facilitated supply chain matchmaking and B2B meetings; 4 x conference streams; and 100+ exhibitors in the USOW Supply Chain Exhibition.

The USOW event has more than doubled in size each year! Now approaching its fifth year, USOW20 will experience another bumper year with 2000+ attendees.

Expect to hear major industry announcements from government officials and key industry players.

So, before the event is a sell-out, register your ticket today to secure your place at America’s BIGGEST US offshore wind event – ever!