Offshore Technology Conference 2025

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.

Why Attend?

  • Quality: 450+ peer-selected technical presentations, leveraging 13 societies’ collective knowledge and covering topics from the wellbore to topsides and everything in between. 
  • Value: 257,000+ sq. ft. of exhibit space with ground-breaking innovations and 1,300+ leading providers of products and services in one place, at one time.
  • Networking: 30,000+ energy professionals from 100+ countries are there.
  • Always Something New: Connect with global C-suite leaders and 100+ speakers to discover what innovations we can expect over the next 50 years.
  • Media Exposure: 200+ journalists from around the world attend OTC.
  • Investing Back in the Industry: OTC’s sponsoring organizations use the revenue to provide many other important programs for its members, such as training and technical journals.
  • In the World’s Energy Capital: Combine OTC with client meetings, business proposals, and company training.

The OTC opening ceremony will take place Monday, May 5, 2025 at 9:00am

When: May 5 - 8, 2025

Where: NRG Park, Houston, Texas

