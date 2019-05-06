Offshore Technology Conference 2019

Houston, TX Houston, Texas

OTC gives you access to leading-edge technical information, the industry’s largest equipment exhibition, and valuable new professional contacts from around the world.  Its large international participation provides excellent opportunities for global sharing of technology, expertise, products, and best practices. OTC brings together industry leaders, investors, buyers, and entrepreneurs to develop markets and business partnerships. 

Houston, TX
