October 10th Commerce Club-Congressman Dan Crenshaw Guest Speaker

U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw-2nd District, will be the guest speaker at the Greater Houston Port Bureau, October 10th Commerce Club.

In November 2018, Dan was elected to Texas’s Second Congressional District. In Congress, he was appointed to the Homeland Security Committee and the Budget Committee. He was also named Ranking Member of the Oversight, Management, and Accountability Subcommittee of the Homeland Security Committee.

Crenshaw is a graduate of Tufts University, where he earned his Naval officer commission through Navy ROTC and graduated from SEAL training. He retired in 2016 as a Lieutenant Commander with two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart, and the Navy Commendation Medal with Valor. Crenshaw also has a Master’s in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Network with 220+ professionals from maritime, transportation, energy companies, and organizations in the port region. For details, to become a sponsor, or to make a reservation go to txgulf.org/events/commerce-club. We hope you'll join us!