OCI - Houston East - Luncheon

Join OCI Houston East's first quarter luncheon where Jeremy Osterberger will present key opportunities and trends BIC is seeing that will shape the upcoming year in our industry.
Networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange will be at the forefront of this luncheon. Attendees are encouraged to take full advantage of this unique opportunity to engage with a thought leader and gain valuable insights
When: Feb 11, 2025, 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Where: Battleground Golf Course, 1600 Georgia Ave, Deer Park, TX 77536, USA
