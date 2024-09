Calling all golfers!

Please mark your calendars and join Oilfield Connections International’s Houston East Chapter in supporting SoléAna Stables by entering the OCI East Charity Golf Classic on Thursday, September 19th, 2024. Check-in begins at 8am with a shotgun start at 9am.

$150 - Per Player

$600 - Per 4 Person Team

Corporate Sponsor Opportunities Available

100% of proceeds go to support

Enjoy live music performances by The Jake Bush Band and Justin Van Sant.

Registration

Sponsorship