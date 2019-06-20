Join us at Northeast Petrochemical Conference & Exhibition 2019 (June 20-21, Pittsburgh) – THE hub of Northeat US Petrochemical / Chemical projects.

Renowned as the most significant meeting place of leading Petrochemical & Chemical professionals, the Northeast US Petrochemical 2019 Conference & Expo will bring together all your past, present and future partners under one roof to identify, discuss and overcome the US industries biggest challenges. We have already succeeded in bringing together the industry’s biggest names, securing a power house speaking line up never seen before and now it is your time to shine! Want a piece of the action?

Key themes surrounding Northeast Petrochemical Development to be Discussed in 2019:

Infrastructural Development:

Best position your company for the next stage of Northeast Petrochemicals - get the low-down on what has been done, what has been planned and what needs to happen to ensure that happens.

Community Readiness:

Take a fresh look at efforts bringing workforce development under one cohesive umbrella, guaranteeing today and tomorrows workforce. Unlock the power of working with and educating the public to guarantee the success of petrochemicals in the Northeast

Supply Chain & Logistics:

Looking to the future, guarantee the route your product takes to market has the capacity and efficiency to get it there on time as promised.

Incentivising Further Business Development:

The industry understands the what petrochemicals can do for the Northeast, but what can the Northeast do for you? Strictly business - what does the Northeast's future hold and how does it plan to achieve it.

REGISTER