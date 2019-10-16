Leadership from the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI) will host a stakeholder breakfast to gather local elected officials, community leadership and contractor partners for a panel discussion on the success of the program.

Panelists include: Baton Rouge Community College Vice Chancellor of Workforce Solutions Dr. Girard Melancon; ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager Gloria Moncada; Stupp Corporation Director of Maintenance Larry Sherman; and Baton Rouge Community College Interim Chancellor Dr. Willie Smith

Moderator: Southern University System Vice President of External Affairs Dr. Robyn Merrick

The NBRITI program began in 2012 spearheaded by ExxonMobil in an effort to better connect community members to industry jobs. The program is based at Baton Rouge Community College’s Acadian Campus and provides no-cost training for high-demand crafts in electrical, millwright, pipefitting and welding. The program also incorporates a social skills component that offers ongoing tutoring, financial literacy training, and resume and interview assistance. Nearly 200 students are currently enrolled and will graduate in January 2020. Recruitment for the next class begins this fall.