Join us in Houston, Texas, on 10 – 12 February 2026, for two days of transformative discussions, interactive sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

The North American Refining Technology Conference (NARTC) is the World Refining Association’s premier regional event for the refining community. This conference serves as the ultimate platform for industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to explore cutting-edge technologies and strategies that will shape the future of refining in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

When: February 10-12, 2026

Where: Houston, TX