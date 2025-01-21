North American Refining Technology Conference 2025

The North American Refining Technology Conference (NARTC) is the World Refining Association’s regional refining event, connecting US refineries with the cutting-edge technologies that will determine the role of refining throughout the energy transition.

NARTC focuses on the concept of “sustainable refining” by analyzing strategies on decarbonization, commercial digitalization, addressing shifting political and regulatory landscapes, and attracting and retaining new talent.

Join the World Refining Association in Houston, Texas on January 21 – 22 as it provides a forum for North American refiners to set the agenda and collaborate on the sector’s short to mid-term future.

When: Jan. 21-22, 2025

Where: Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown, 1200 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77002, United States of America