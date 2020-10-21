North America Assembly and Dinner

The Whitehall Houston 1700 Smith St, Houston, Texas 77002

Over the years, the North America Assembly and Awards Dinner has reliably offered bespoke one-to-one networking for over 400 senior executives in Houston. In 2020, the Assembly will narrow the focus on the most talked about trends:

Royalties and Minerals: meet the CEOs of the most active R and M companies, their investors and partners

Water Midstream: learn about investment, prospects and key players

A and D: don't miss out on the most creative financing mechanisms and investment strategies available today to the energy sector in America

Who attends: Over 400 CEOs, CFOs, VPs of Land, BD and Water Assets of E and Ps, Majors, Financiers, Consultants, LNG Operators, Water Midstream and Royalties and Minerals companies and Investors (PE, LPs and Institutional).

The Whitehall Houston 1700 Smith St, Houston, Texas 77002
