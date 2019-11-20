North America Assembly and Awards Dinner

Hyatt Regency Houston - Downtown 1200 Louisiana St, Houston, Texas 77002

Over the years, the North America Assembly and Awards Dinner have consistently offered bespoke one-to-one networking for over 300 senior executives in Houston. In 2019, Oil and Gas Council will be hosting the 11th North America Assembly. You can expect 350 C-level delegates from a cross-section of the oil and gas industry. We will once again be able to connect the North American operators to the investor community.

You can expect 50+ industry-leading speakers to engage the audience in discussions on panels focusing on Royalties and Minerals, Financing Strategies, Private Equity, and all major regional basins, as well as a lunch panel focusing on Female Energy in Leadership. The 11th Edition of North America Assembly will keep up its reputation as the leading senior meeting platform and content sharing forum in the region.

Hyatt Regency Houston - Downtown 1200 Louisiana St, Houston, Texas 77002 View Map
