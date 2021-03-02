Networking and Community Involvement

Join us for an evening of networking, cocktails, hours d'oeuveres, and community involvement. Casual Dress

About this Event

For over 40 years, The Bridge has been a lifeline for victims escaping domestic violence. To meet the needs of the growing population of children and youth, they have launched a capital campaign to fund The Bridge for Kids. Join us for cocktails and hours d'oeuvres and learn about what this means for our community.

When: Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Where: Health and Safety Council Patio 5213 Center St., Pasadena, TX 77505

Info

