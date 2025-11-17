NatGas to Power Forum will be November 17–19, 2025, in San Antonio, TX, at the Marriott Rivercenter.

The NatGas to Power Forum is a new purpose-built event focused on addressing the substantial incremental demand for electricity driven by AI Data Centers, as well as other new market electrification initiatives.

Given the magnitude and urgency of supplying electricity to satisfy AI Data Center demand, combined with limitations on the availability of existing electric grid incremental capacity, natural gas has emerged as the preferred fuel source for incremental electric generation. Natural gas is uniquely positioned to offer the reliability, affordability, and security in the near term, versus other fuel sources.

The scope of the NatGas to Power Forum will focus on natural gas-fired power generation. The NatGas to Power Forum will explore market opportunities and implications, spanning the value chain, from a commercial perspective. This encompasses all aspects of monetizing transactions to develop and sustain the capability to utilize natural gas to generate electricity to serve AI data centers, including fuel acquisition, transportation to the facility, power generation, and ongoing sale of electricity to the AI Data Center.

The phenomenal projections for growth in electricity demand attributed to the development of AI Data Centers will stretch the capabilities of the existing electric grid. With limited existing utility grid capacity, incremental electric generation capacity must be created in short order. Natural Gas has quickly emerged as the preferred fuel for generating electricity for AI Data Centers. AI Data Centers have unique and rigorous performance requirements that demand very specific critical criteria to ensure uninterrupted operation.

Natural Gas is uniquely qualified to satisfy these critical criteria, including speed-to-market, reliability, availability, and affordability.

