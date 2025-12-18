NAPE Summit Week

Join the 2026 NAPE Summit, Feb 18–20, 2026, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.

NAPE is the energy industry’s marketplace for the buying, selling and trading of prospects and producing properties. NAPE brings together all industry disciplines; draws in decision-makers; focuses its participation on prospect generators; and hosts companies of all sizes, from small independents to majors. With the addition of critical minerals, data centers, geothermal, minerals and non-operating, bitcoin mining and renewable energy sources to our oil and gas offerings, NAPE is the ultimate venue for energy deals.

When: February 18–20, 2026

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

