NAPE Summit Week 2019

NAPE Summit

Held every February in Houston, the annual NAPE Summit Week is a networking event that brings together all the players necessary to forge, facilitate and close deals. In the upstream oil and gas business, it is the largest and most successful event of its kind in the world.

This massive, week-long event offers prospects, producers and purchasers a unique chance to connect, reconnect and make deals. For those who seek to be successful in the upstream oil and gas business, the NAPE Summit Week is a "must attend" event that has the potential to open up a myriad of new and unexpected opportunities.

Before the 14.66 acres of exhibition space for deal making opens, NAPE Summit Week is broken out into sessions that bring together respected and renowned speakers, vendors and attendees for educational and networking opportunities.

For Exhibiting, contact exhibit@napeexpo.com

For Sponsorship opportunities, contact sponsorships@napeexpo.com