NACE Northern Area Eastern Conference

Discover solutions to corrosion issues and challenges facing your area from local industry leaders. Billions of dollars are spent each year on corrosion mitigation and repair on oil and gas facilities, pipelines, and other infrastructure assets. To address this issue, NACE International and the NACE Atlantic Canada Section invites you to attend the 2019 Northern Area Eastern Conference. This event features unique educational presentations, forums, and the latest advancements in corrosion products on the exhibit hall floor.