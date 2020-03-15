NACE CORROSION 2020

Houston, TX Houston, Texas

CORROSION, the world’s largest conference and exposition on corrosion, welcomes more than 6,000 attendees hailing from over 70 countries. This comprehensive technical conference is packed with 1,000+ hours of technical education all focused on the study, prevention, and control of corrosion. Experience infinite opportunities to exchange knowledge and connect with the entire corrosion-fighting continuum: scientists, researchers, engineers, technicians, coatings inspectors and contractors, educators and students, as well as business executives and asset owners.

Houston, TX
