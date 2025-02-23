MINEXCHANGE 2025 SME Annual Conference & Expo

Discover the resources, knowledge and people to take you to the next level at MINEXCHANGE 2025. Join leaders from around the industry where you’ll learn the latest on today’s critical topics from innovation to responsible mining.

At MINEXCHANGE, you’re surrounded by people as excited and passionate about the mining industry as you.

It’s your place to:

Exchange ideas and brainstorm with industry leaders from around the globe.

Cultivate professional relationships and expand your network.

Enjoy your colleagues at events celebrating the industry and your efforts.

When: Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Where: Colorado Convention Center, Denver, Colorado