2026 American Heroes Bourbon & BBQ Gala

Robert A Bob Bowers Civic Center 3401 Cultural Center Dr, Port Arthur, Texas 77642

Join the 2026 American Heroes Bourbon & BBQ Gala on May 7, 2026, at the Robert “Bob” Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur, Texas. This charity fundraiser benefiting OATH, Inc. honors veterans and first responders through fellowship, auctions, and community support.

The 2026 American Heroes Bourbon & BBQ Gala is a charitable fundraising event benefiting OATH Inc. The gala features bourbon, barbecue, live and silent auctions, and sponsorship opportunities supporting programs for veterans and first responders. Sponsors receive event recognition, seating benefits, and promotional acknowledgements throughout the event.

When: May 7, 2026

Where: Robert “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Dr, Port Arthur, Texas 77642

Info

Robert A Bob Bowers Civic Center 3401 Cultural Center Dr, Port Arthur, Texas 77642
Fundraiser, In-Person Event, Networking Events
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - 2026 American Heroes Bourbon & BBQ Gala - 2026-03-18 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2026 American Heroes Bourbon & BBQ Gala - 2026-03-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2026 American Heroes Bourbon & BBQ Gala - 2026-03-18 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2026 American Heroes Bourbon & BBQ Gala - 2026-03-18 00:00:00 ical

Tags