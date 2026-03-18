Join the 2026 American Heroes Bourbon & BBQ Gala on May 7, 2026, at the Robert “Bob” Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur, Texas. This charity fundraiser benefiting OATH, Inc. honors veterans and first responders through fellowship, auctions, and community support.

The 2026 American Heroes Bourbon & BBQ Gala is a charitable fundraising event benefiting OATH Inc. The gala features bourbon, barbecue, live and silent auctions, and sponsorship opportunities supporting programs for veterans and first responders. Sponsors receive event recognition, seating benefits, and promotional acknowledgements throughout the event.

When: May 7, 2026

Where: Robert “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Dr, Port Arthur, Texas 77642