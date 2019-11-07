Marine Technology Society Annual BBQ

Ashtead Technology Offshore Inc. 14825 Northwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77040

Ashtead Technology Offshore, Inc., is the independent one stop shop that ensures reliability, integration and capital efficiency of your operation. They have a vast fleet and an unrivalled breadth of service and know-how from start to finish, addressing all your equipment needs across ROV, Survey, Hydrographic, Geophysical, Environmental and NDT. Through a combination of market-leading knowledge and solutions, advanced technology, service support and training, they can provide all the answers you need, driving costs to your advantage, providing more than just equipment rental. They offer ultimate value for money across your operation to give you the most powerful, competitive edge. They serve the global subsea and onshore sector from their bases in Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi, Houston, London and Singapore.

Ashtead Technology Offshore Inc. 14825 Northwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77040
BIC Events
Networking
