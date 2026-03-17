Join the Quarter 1 Roundtable Event on March 26, 2026, from 5–7 PM at Rice University in Houston, TX. Hosted by Rice Global Forum, this discussion explores Venezuela’s potential return to the global energy supply mix.

The Quarter 1 Roundtable Event, hosted by Rice Global Forum, will feature a timely discussion titled “The Energy Reawakening: Can Venezuela Reclaim Its Place in the Global Supply Mix?”

This industry roundtable brings together energy, engineering, construction and business leaders to examine geopolitical and market dynamics shaping global energy supply. Attendees will engage in networking and collaborative dialogue focused on emerging opportunities, risks and strategic implications for the energy sector.

When: March 26, 2026, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Where: R-Room (Rice University – Football Stadium Suite) Rice University - 6100 Main Street, Houston, TX 77005