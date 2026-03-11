EHCMA Member Breakfast

HASC: Health and Safety Council 5213 Center St, City of Pasadena, Texas 77505

Are you attending the upcoming EHCMA Member Breakfast featuring John Grubbs, MBA?

Join East Harris County Manufacturers Association for the EHCMA Member Breakfast featuring John Grubbs on March 18, 2026, in Pasadena, TX. Learn how safety culture systems drive results, leadership consistency and risk reduction.

The EHCMA Member Breakfast features John Grubbs, MBA, presenting “The Culture Engine: What is Driving Your Safety Results When No One is Watching?”  This session explores how organizations can build measurable, sustainable safety cultures through leadership systems and behavioral frameworks.

Attendees will learn how culture functions as an operational system, explore the B.E.A.T.S. Framework (Beliefs, Enthusiasm, Attitude, Tenacity, and Service), and examine real-world case studies, including lessons from confined space incidents and Deepwater Horizon, to improve safety performance and workforce retention.

The breakfast provides industry professionals with an opportunity for networking while gaining practical tools to strengthen safety leadership and organizational consistency under operational pressure.

When: Wednesday, March 18, 2026 | 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Where: Health & Safety Council, Pasadena, TX - 5213 Center St, Pasadena, TX 77505

281.334.9091
