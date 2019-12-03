Marcellus-Utica MIDSTREAM Conference & Exhibition

This remarkable bounty is driving a renaissance in manufacturing throughout the Northeast, ushering a new era of cleaner power generation – and opening doors for U.S. gas traders around the world. Business prospects abound with large-scale pipelines coming on-stream in 2017-2018, an LNG export terminal on-line to serve international markets, and companies like Shell moving ahead with massive ethane crackers to tap the region's abundant resources. The Marcellus-Utica shale resource continues to drive investment around the world with its surging natural gas production. Sixty percent of global new-build LNG export capacity is underway in the U.S. – and soon LNG cargos will be departing from both the Gulf Coast and the East Coast. Companies like Dominion, Enbridge and Kinder Morgan will begin moving billions of cubic feet per day of natural gas to regions like the Gulf Coast, Midwest and eastern Canada in 2018, as a bevy of new pipelines come online. With hundreds of executive-level speakers, exhibitors and sponsors showcasing solutions and new technologies, and 8+ hours of dedicated networking with industry peers, the Marcellus-Utica MIDSTREAM conference and exhibition is your best opportunity to make midstream and upstream connections that count.