MAINTENANCE AND RELIABILITY SYMPOSIUM (MaRS)

MaRS is an annual meeting produced by a committee of volunteers in the Houston Chapter and is the chapter’s fulfillment of its mission to provide educational opportunities for current industry practitioners and future maintenance and reliability professionals. The 2020 event will be August 12-14 and is open to all industries. The symposium is located in Galveston, Texas at Moody Gardens Hotel.

Our golf tournament is held in conjunction with our annual symposium and is held at Moody Gardens Golf Course which is just a short drive from the hotel.