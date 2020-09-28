Louisiana Safety & Health Conference

to Google Calendar - Louisiana Safety & Health Conference - 2020-09-28 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louisiana Safety & Health Conference - 2020-09-28 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louisiana Safety & Health Conference - 2020-09-28 08:00:00 iCalendar - Louisiana Safety & Health Conference - 2020-09-28 08:00:00

Baton Rouge, LA Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Top 10 Reasons to Attend

Get up to date on best practices

Learn from the industry's thought leaders

Experience informative learning sessions on a range of timely topics (and earn up to 1.1 CEUs!)

Discover premier products and services from conference exhibitors

Network with safety and health professionals from across the state

Position yourself as an expert in your field

Garner renewed motivation to solve your toughest challenges

Take advantage of an opportunity to learn in a space outside of your day-to-day environment

Enter to win fantastic prizes

Have fun and recharge so you can bring your A game to your team

Questions? Contact Renee Barbier at 225-282-3301

or rbarbier@alliancesafetycouncil.org

Info

Baton Rouge, LA Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Featured Event
225-282-3301
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Louisiana Safety & Health Conference - 2020-09-28 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louisiana Safety & Health Conference - 2020-09-28 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louisiana Safety & Health Conference - 2020-09-28 08:00:00 iCalendar - Louisiana Safety & Health Conference - 2020-09-28 08:00:00
youtube linkedin instagram