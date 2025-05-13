× Expand Energy Conference Network Louisiana Industrial Future Energy Forum

In partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance, Energy Conference Network is proud to hold the second annual Louisiana Industrial Future Energy Forum, to be held in Baton Rouge on May 13-14, 2025.

This second annual conference and exhibition will focus on:

• Strategies and technologies that industry can implement to secure significant investment on the State and Federal levels

• Regional opportunities to develop and export clean fuel and technology solutions

• How Government, Industry, Educational Institutions, not for profits and solution providers can collaborate to effect real action and outcomes.

When: May 13-14, 2025

Where: The Estuary at the Water Campus, 1110 S. River Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana