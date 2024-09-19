Louisiana Coating Society BBQ Contest

Join LCS this September 19th for its 1st meeting of the Fall 2024 season featuring the 4th annual BBQ Contest.

Got your grills and smokers ready? Kick off meeting and BBQ contest is coming in hot! Register on the website today!

Get your grill on or come out to listen to Baker Construction’s discussion on concrete coatings! Either way it’s sure to be a good time.

For additional information contact Rodney Cressionnie.