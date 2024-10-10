Louisiana Coating Society 13th Annual Golf Tournament

Pelican Point Golf Club 6300 Championship Ct, Gonzales, Louisiana 70737

The Louisiana Coating Society is a 501(c)(3) public charity that was founded to further the knowledge of surface preparation, selection of coatings, coating systems, application of protective coatings and quality control practices for the protective coatings industry through discussions, planned programs and training, to provide information to our industry today, that will positively influence our industry tomorrow and into the future, and to promote safety and environmental awareness in every aspect of the industry.

Golf Tournament, Outdoor Event
