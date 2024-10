Join Economic Alliance Houston Port Region on Wednesday, December 11 for its Legislative Kickoff Forum!

The forum will provide an inside look at the 89th Legislative Session!

× Expand Legislative Kickoff Forum

Featuring:

Senator Carol Alvarado, District 6

Rep. Ana Hernandez, District 143

Rep. Dennis Paul, District 129

Rep. Mary Ann Perez, District 144

Rep. Briscoe Cain, District 128

Rep. Christina Morales, District 145

Texas House District 29 Representative

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024, 3pm to 5pm

Where: San Jacinto Monument - 1 Monument Cir, La Porte, Tx 77571

Registration and Sponsorships Available Here