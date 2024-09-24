× Expand LEAP HR LEAP TD: Construction

Mark your calendars this September for a groundbreaking event: LEAP TD: Construction.

It's not just another conference; it's a catalyst for change, uniting the most progressive talent development leaders in the construction industry. For the first time ever, we're coming together to revolutionize how we recruit, train, and retain top-tier frontline talent.

This exclusive gathering is tailor-made for talent development leaders from construction firms across the US. This is your best opportunity to dig deeper than ever into the pressing issues facing our industry: an aging workforce, the next-gen talent pipeline, and the ever-widening skills gap among our frontline construction teams.

20+ case studies of out-of-the-box thinking that is enabling construction firms to get creative in their approach to talent development, invest in employee development, upskill their key construction talent and drive project success.

Prices:

Conference + Pre-Conference Breakfast Briefing - Industry Pricing: USD 2398.00,

Conference Only - Industry Pricing: USD 2099.00,

Conference Only - Solution Provider Pricing: USD 3699.00

Speakers: Amy Kelley, Head of Training and Development, Romanoff Floor Covering Inc., Annie Vallier, Talent Development Manager, Hoffman Construction, April Mize, Learning and Development Manager, Hoar Construction, Brad Allred, Manager, Learning and Organizational Development, MYR Group Inc., Brooke Jones-Chinetti, Vice President - Learning, Development and Engagement, The Haskell Company, Claire Johnson, Strategic Talent Partner, Swinerton, Clyde Haynes, Director - Corporate Training, ACCO Engineered Systems, Jaclyn McKernan, Senior Manager - Learning and Development, Barton Malow Company, Jennifer Sulak-Brown, Senior Vice President - Talent and Organization Development, Barton Malow Company, Jerrin Jaramillo, Talent and Development Manager, DP Electric Inc, Jordan Wilcosky, Director - Training and Development, Garney Construction, Kathy Kaspar, Director - Talent Development, Lithko Contracting, LLC, Leslie Schlaegel, Vice President - Talent Development, Royal Electric Co, Lori Schreiber, Senior Director - Workplace Learning, EMCOR Group, Inc., Melissa Bates, Organizational Development Manager, Alberici Constructors Inc, Patty Keenan, Chief Talent Officer, Miller Electric Company, Stephen Davis, Director of Learning and Development, Archkey Solutions