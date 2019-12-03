LEAP TA: Oil and Gas

The Westin Houston, Memorial City 945 Gessner Road, Houston, Texas 77024

LEAP TA: Oil and Gas is a new and unique opportunity for strategic talent leaders to hear from the energy companies best prepared for the future. Uncover the new, practical solutions to your most urgent workforce planning and recruitment challenges at the only industry-specific event built just for those with a stake in finding the next generation of Oil and Gas talent.

Only at LEAP TA: Oil and Gas will you discover:

- How can you transform candidate engagement and Deliver dramatic cost savings to your Oil and Gas organization?

- How you can recast the role of talent acquisition in the digital Oil and Gas business of the future?

- How you can build deep pipelines of the vital Oil and Gas talent you need for today and tomorrow?

The Westin Houston, Memorial City 945 Gessner Road, Houston, Texas 77024
Industry Events
713 554 8380
