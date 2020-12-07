× Expand LEAP HR: Construction LEAP HR: Construction

LEAP HR: Construction is returning for the fourth year to unite the community of HR leaders from across the industry for three days of practical, strategic dialogue like no other.

This is you and your team's best opportunity to find out how to transform HR's strategic impact on and off the project site and leave with the toolkit you need to deliver next-level value to your firm.

Discover the different thinking it takes to better attract, develop, and retain your most critical talent, re-vitalize your workforce culture and engagement, and strengthen your learning and development capabilities to re-boot your construction firm following significant disruption to the global economy.

Only at LEAP HR: Construction will you uncover the industry's most forward-thinking HR leaps, including:

- How JE Dunn is driving new levels of business performance, productivity, and efficiency by transforming the Intelligence of HR technology to guide next-level strategic leadership

- How McCarthy has designed and implemented bespoke craft recruitment models to drive large-scale talent acquisition and bolster the firm's growth

- How Clayco is driving the accessibility and uptake of its project-site diversity and inclusion initiatives to change the conversation on acceptance and equity

- How Helix Electric is equipping HR with the critical business and leadership skills to drive people and organizational success both in the office and across projects

- How Kiewit has driven a strategic, data-driven approach to firm-wide craft recruitment to transform site productivity and workforce engagement

- How Zachry Construction overhauled its approach to leadership development for middle management to transform the performance and productivity of its construction sites