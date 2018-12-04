Construction Conference 2018

Construction

Join other senior HR leaders in construction and engineering to plan for, find and inspire the next generation of craft talent faster and turn today's field expertise into tomorrow's business leaders to drive increasingly crucial people and project outcomes.

Just some of the questions you will have answered at the 2018 forum:

- How can you rethink where to find the technical expertise needed to solve the construction talent shortage?

- What new HR initiatives will help you develop experienced trade field workers into dynamic people leaders successfully managing a multi-generational workforce?

- Whether you are a large general contractor, an established engineering firm, or a growing design and build business, what traditional training and development can you challenge to drive performance during times of technical advancement in the field?

LEAP HR, by Hanson Wade, specializes in industry specific conferences and has years of experience developing top-quality events for senior HR leaders - which are frequently awarded very high 'NPS' scores. Reviews from HR leaders who attend these events frequently cite the fantastic quality of speakers, discussion and networking opportunities.