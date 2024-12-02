× Expand LEAP HR: Construction 2024 LEAP HR: Construction 2024

Now in its ninth year, the LEAP HR: Construction summit is the most exclusive and senior forum dedicated to HR leaders in the Construction industry.

This is your only opportunity to gather with other HR leaders navigating the specific challenges of managing a labor-intensive, highly skilled craft workforce in 2024. Find out how your peers are building homegrown technical talent, mitigating the impact of crippling talent shortages, how they're rethinking engagement strategies, and how they're looking ahead to close skill-gaps and attract the next-gen construction workforce.

Take part and hear 30+ case studies of how HR leaders have transformed their impact in 2024, and leave with a readymade support network of 150+ construction HR leaders as you navigate the next era of work.

Attendees left with the inspiration and blueprints they needed to genuinely transform their impact on both workforce engagement and business bottom-line, as they continue to navigate an uncertain external construction talent and operating market.

Brochure

Tickets

Conference Only: USD 1599.00,

Conference + Focus Day: USD 1948.00

Speakers: Catherine Berry, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources, Centuri Group, Tony DeStefano, Vice President - HR and Safety, Skanska, Karen Bridbord, Chief Talent Officer, Alberici Constructors, Katie Peacocke, Vice President, Human Resources, Smith Douglas Homes, Rod Branch, Chief Human Resources Officer, Arcxis, Steve Cunningham, Chief People Officer, TDIndustries