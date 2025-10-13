LDC Gulf Coast Energy Forum 2025

The Gulf Coast Energy Forum is a new event brought to you by the producers of the very successful LDC Gas Forum and US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum series.

The U.S. Gulf Coast is clearly established as the epicenter for global LNG supply. So it makes entire sense that hundreds of energy industry professionals gather in New Orleans to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing the U.S. Gulf Coast natural gas market region, as well as the remarkable growth in exports of Liquified Natural Gas (“LNG”) to global markets. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference, with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event.

This event responds to the industry’s demand for a purpose-built venue for industry players to learn, obtain insight, network and conduct business across the entire natural gas value chain supporting global LNG activity.

Forum topics include: A key theme across the agenda is Energy Innovation Discussions – addressing the trilemma challenge of security of supply, affordability, and offering lower carbon energy alternatives (Certified Gas, RNG, Carbon Offsets, Virtual Pipeline, LNG, H2, CC&S, etc.):

AI Data Center Demand

Global LNG Market fundamentals (supply, demand, transport, price)

Natural gas supply sources for LNG

Global LNG market assessments and competing domestic U.S. markets

Infrastructure inventory and developments (liquefaction facilities and supporting pipelines)

Identification of key players: end users, facility operators, suppliers, markets, investors

Regulatory considerations

Sales and purchase agreements anatomy and trends in commercial transactions and operations

When: October 13-15, 2025

Where: Westin Canal Place, New Orleans, LA