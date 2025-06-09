LDC Gas Forums - Northeast 2025

The 30th Annual Northeast Forum is the premier event where over four hundred of the Natural Gas Industry’s leaders gather in Boston for 2½ days of networking, insights, & deal making.

You should attend this forum if…

- you are with a utility. These are your peers!

- you are an end user. Meet current & potential new suppliers!

- you are a marketer. Meet current & potential new suppliers and markets!

- you are a processor. Meet current & potential markets, producers and pipelines!

- you are a producer. Meet current & potential markets, marketers and pipelines!

- you are a vendor. This is where your customers will be!

When: June 9-11, 2025

Where: Westin Copley Place, Boston, MA