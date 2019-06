Since its inception in 2007, the KBR Charity Golf Tournament has raised more than $5.5 million for worthy local and national nonprofits that align with KBR’s charitable focus areas of health, education and safety.

What started twelve years ago as a tournament with fewer than 50 teams has grown to more than double the size with over 400 total golfers. The tournament has continued to grow and we hope to exceed our goals this year to benefit our charitable partners.