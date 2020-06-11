June 2020 - Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon

to Google Calendar - June 2020 - Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-06-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - June 2020 - Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-06-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - June 2020 - Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-06-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - June 2020 - Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-06-11 11:00:00

Gulf Coast Occupational Medicine 15389 Airline Highway, West Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana 70817

Please join us for the June 2020 Industry of Faith Louisiana luncheon. Networking time from 11:00am to 11:30am with the luncheon starting at 11:30am.

For more info on how to sign up for this event, email IOFLA@outlook.com and say you saw this event on the BIC events page!

THIS EVENT IS FREE

*location and days may change, please check back before the event*

Info

Gulf Coast Occupational Medicine 15389 Airline Highway, West Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana 70817 View Map
Industry Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - June 2020 - Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-06-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - June 2020 - Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-06-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - June 2020 - Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-06-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - June 2020 - Industry of Faith - Louisiana Luncheon - 2020-06-11 11:00:00
youtube linkedin instagram